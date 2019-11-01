A joint statement made by three British associations for surgeons says plain packaging and graphic warning images could prevent devastating life-long injuries

In 2018/19, a total of 1,936 people visited hospital due to injuries caused by fireworks (Credit: Pixabay)

Plastic, hand and burns surgeons are urging the UK government to introduce mandatory plain packaging for fireworks in an effort to cut injuries.

Graphic warning images are also mooted in the joint statement from the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS), British Society for Surgery of the Hand (BSSH), and the British Burn Association (BBA).

In 2018/19, a total of 1,936 people visited hospital due to injuries caused by fireworks, with youngsters under the age of 18 making up 31% of admissions.

Last November BAPRAS recommended the introduction of graphic warning labels similar to those on cigarette boxes, a move which research revealed 70% of parents supported.

BAPRAS president and consultant plastic surgeon Mark Henley said: “Another year has now passed and the government has failed to take appropriate action to reduce the number of children and young adults who sustain life-changing injuries from the misuse of fireworks.

“Although packaged as toys, these are serious explosives, and the types of reconstructive surgery being required would not be out of place in a war zone.”

Fireworks packaging continues to ‘echo the visual language of sweets and games’

The most widespread use of plain packaging laws apply to tobacco products, with the first examples introduced in Australia in 2012.

Since then, seven countries, including New Zealand, France and the UK, have followed suit, with nine more nations, such as Belgium, Hungary and Saudi Arabia, set to bring it in laws soon.

Alongside this, there have been calls for similar rules to be introduced for both confectionery products, and sugary and alcoholic drinks — which research consultancy Brand Finance says could cost the beverage industry $400bn.

In their joint statement, BAPRAS, BSSH and the BBA say firework packaging continues to echo the “visual language of sweets and games”, with warnings “buried” in small boxes on the back of the item.

BSSH president David Newton said: “Hand surgeons see devastating injuries caused by fireworks throughout the winter months, with people often losing large portions of their hands.

“Providing warnings on all firework packaging would serve as a graphic reminder of the severe yet avoidable damage they can cause.

“Even sparklers — which are often thought of as safe — can present a significant risk unless used carefully, as they burn at such high temperatures.”

Legislation in Northern Ireland states an individual is required to obtain a licence to purchase category two or category three fireworks.

The country saw an immediate drop in injuries when the rules were introduced in 2002, falling from 136 to 38.

As an interim solution, BAPRAS, BSSH and the BBA believe mandatory graphic warning images and plain packaging will help to warn of potential injuries at the point of use and discourage misuse.

Alastair Brown, a consultant plastic surgeon at Ulster Hospital in Belfast, said: “Despite the welcomed decrease in the overall number of fireworks injuries in Northern Ireland following various legislative changes and intense publicity campaigns, we are still seeing patients presenting to the plastic surgery service with potentially devastating life-long injuries.

“These can have profound effects with respect to function and appearance and the associated psychological implications.

“Such injuries are avoidable and often due to misuse and we would appeal to all concerned to handle these explosives with utmost care and respect.

“The real dangers of inappropriate use must be highlighted to the public and this could include graphic warnings on packaging.”