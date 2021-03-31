The partnership is said to expand CCT’s portfolio to include hand-carry transport solutions, in addition to active and passive temperature-controlled storage solutions

CCT and B Medical Systems will provide thermal packaging and stationary refrigeration solutions for temperature-critical medications. (Credit: Walti Göhner from Pixabay)

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) has collaborated with B Medical Systems to provide comprehensive thermal packaging and stationary refrigeration solutions for temperature-critical medications.

The partnership is said to expand CCT’s portfolio to include hand-carry transport solutions, in addition to active and passive temperature-controlled storage solutions such as ultra-low freezers, medical-grade refrigerators and freezers.

The collaboration also extends CCT’s current offering of pallet and parcel qualified shipping solutions to include stationary refrigerators and freezers.

CCT stated that its customers can now create a complete cold chain, ranging from the packaging of biologics at a manufacturer site to travelling through international and regional courier services, by working with a single vendor.

When delivered to a health system or speciality pharmacy, B Medical Systems’ durable transport options enable the distribution of the products to infusion clinics, oncology suites and hand delivery direct to patient homes.

CCT CEO Ranjeet Banerjee said: “More and more of our customers, especially those providing speciality pharmacy services, are in need of high-quality medical refrigeration that is on-site – or durable mobile solutions that can travel within a local area.

“Cold Chain Technologies is proud to partner with B Medical Systems to offer their best-in-class medical refrigeration portfolio, one that meshes seamlessly with Cold Chain Technologies’ full line of thermal packaging solutions.”

B Medical Systems offers medical-grade refrigeration and vaccine cold chain equipment to laboratories, blood banks and pharmacies.

CCT provides reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive materials, specifically in the life sciences industry.

In January this year, CCT launched storage solutions to maintain proper temperature controls for Covid-19 vaccines.