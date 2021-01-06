The new portfolio includes an array of solutions to meet the requirements of storing and redistributing vaccines at various temperature ranges

Cold Chain Technologies has introduced storage solutions for Covid-19 vaccines. (Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay)

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) has introduced storage solutions to maintain proper temperature controls for Covid-19 vaccines.

The company’s Covid-19 solutions portfolio has been designed to provide required temperatures for the safe transport and storage of Covid-19 vaccines.

The new portfolio provides an array of solutions to meet the requirements of storing and redistributing vaccines at different temperature ranges, as the vaccines are sent out for administration.

CCT stated that temperature integrity is crucial to the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, as both vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been granted emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration requiring transport and storage at ultra-cold temperatures.

The company’s Covid-19 solutions portfolio holds the potential to maintain and monitor required temperatures during transportation, as well as both short and long-term storage up to and at the point of use.

CCT’s portfolio includes a mix of products ranging from EcoFlex range of containers for the transport of vaccines at -20°C to conditioned phase-change refrigerants to simple totes. EcoFlex range helps to maintain storage temperature at refrigerated levels of 2-8°C.

The company also offers solutions that offer real-time temperature monitoring and alerting capabilities using sensors embedded in specially designed thermal shippers and location tracking capabilities.

CCT CEO Ranjeet Banerjee said: “We’re proud to do our part in bringing this pandemic to an end by using our expertise to help ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines are safely transported, thawed and ready to administer – in the right quantity and at the right time.

“Unquestionably, the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan is an extremely significant supply chain challenge. But we’re heartened to see so many people and organizations coming together to make it happen.

“At Cold Chain Technologies, we’ll continue to apply our deep expertise and decades of experience to the success of this global effort.”

In December 2020, CCT has been selected to offer thermal packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout.