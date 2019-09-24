TemperPack will produce its curbside recyclable packaging material ClimaCell at the expanded facility in Nevada, US

Image: Officials from TemperPack during the launch of expanded facility in US. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/TemperPack.

TemperPack, a manufacturer of sustainable insulated packaging solutions, has opened the expanded production facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

A total of $6.8m has been invested to expand the TemperPack’s manufacturing facility and the project has created 33 new jobs, including manufacturing supervisor, engineer and machine operator positions.

The firm said it will use the expanded facility to produce its curbside recyclable packaging material ClimaCell that is expected to match the thermal performance expanded polystyrene (EPS) material Styrofoam.

TemperPack co-founder and co-CEO Brian Powers said: “Las Vegas is strategic for us. Having a state-of-the-art facility in close proximity to customers on the West Coast is essential.

“Also, having two strong production centres gives us greater supply redundancy, which is a key consideration for companies in the life science space.

“Finally, doubling capacity and having a stronger nationwide footprint allows us to be more efficient in our operation, which makes ClimaCell an even more compelling product to our customers.”

ClimaCell can replace insulating materials such as EPS foam (Styrofoam) cooler

TemperPack said that the companies can replace the use of EPS with ClimaCell in their supply chain in order to reduce carbon emissions and prevent EPS waste in landfills or oceans. Its clients include HelloFresh, Misfit Markets and Diplomat Pharmacy.

TemperPack Las Vegas plant leader and manufacturing vice-president Marc Stevenson said: “We’re thrilled with the team we’ve assembled here in Las Vegas and very proud of the work we’ve done so far to get the expanded facility up and running.

“We’ve already started making ClimaCell and are excited to be shipping it out to customers.”

In July 2019, TemperPack has secured a new patent for its ClimaCell food-safe and moisture-resistant packaging material, which is made from bonded polysaccharide particles, from the US Patent Office.

The ClimaCell recyclable packaging solution will enable companies to protect temperature-sensitive shipments for up to 80 hours while cutting down packaging waste.

Consumers can dispose of ClimaCell liners in curbside recycling bins, along with the corrugated box package, and it delivers similar performance as EPS foam (Styrofoam).