TemperPack’s thermal and protective packaging material, ClimaCell, has secured patent number 10,357,936 from the US Patent Office

Image: The TemperPack’s recyclable ClimaCell liners. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/TemperPack.

TemperPack, a manufacturer of sustainable insulated packaging solutions, has secured a new patent for its advanced thermal and protective packaging material, ClimaCell.

The firm received the patent number 10,357,936 from the US Patent Office, for its ClimaCell which is made from bonded polysaccharide particles.

Introduced in May 2018, the ClimaCell paper-based insulator is said to be the first packaging material to match the thermal and cushioning properties of expanded polystyrene (EPS) that has also received the “Widely Recyclable” designation from How2Recycle.

Developed to replace commonly used insulating materials such as EPS foam (Styrofoam) coolers, the ClimaCell recyclable packaging solution will enable companies to protect temperature-sensitive shipments for up to 80 hours while cutting down packaging waste.

TemperPack co-CEO James McGoff said: “We wanted to create an affordable material that could be used in multiple markets. That required us to come up with a manufacturing platform that would be massively scalable and run on widely available feedstock.”

TemperPack’s ClimaCell material is food-safe and moisture-resistant

The firm said that the ClimaCell is lightweight, food-safe, moisture-resistant, and ships flat for efficient transport and storage.

McGoff added: “This patent is a huge development for us, from a market leadership perspective. But what’s really exciting is we’ve already produced millions of units and are actively working with companies in the life sciences and perishable foods space.

“This is a proven product and technology which enables us to be cost competitive with EPS.”

Following the launch of ClimaCell, meal-kit company HelloFresh in September 2018 said it has replaced its box liners with TemperPack’s curbside recyclable ClimaCell liners as part of its commitment to sustainability.

The ClimaCell liners will allow HelloFresh to avoid 15,000 tons of packaging waste to enter into landfills each year.

Consumers can dispose of ClimaCell liners in curbside recycling bins, along with the corrugated box package, and it delivers similar performance as EPS foam (Styrofoam).

Established in 2015, TemperPack focuses on reducing unsustainable packaging, is specialized in offering customized solutions to the customers in the perishable food and life sciences industries.