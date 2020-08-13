The new service brings filling-performance diagnostics and practical training to find improvements areas in the supply chain

The new Bag-in-Box service helps in extending the boxed wines’ shelf-life. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box has launched a new service, SmartLife, aimed at enhancing the shelf-life of boxed wines.

The new Bag-in-Box service combines filling-performance diagnostics and practical training to find potential improvements in the supply chain to help extend the boxed wines’ shelf-life.

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box scientific director Patrick Vuchot said: “We have capitalised on our 40 years of expertise as market leader in Bag-in-Box solutions to create SmartLife.

“There are eight key parameters and multiple combinations of them that determine wine shelf-life throughout the supply chain process.

“Our SmartLife service uses these parameters to determine how we can contribute to increasing Bag-in-Box shelf-life, wine quality and ultimately sales.”

SmartLife service process consists of three steps

The SmartLife process consists of three steps. The first step involves the company working with customers to identify problems within the supply chain and the potential causes for insufficient shelf-life for Bag-in-Box wines, and areas for potential improvement.

In the subsequent stage, experts from SmartLife will offer basic or complete diagnostic of the filling process to assess the critical points required for efficiently improving shelf-life at the lowest cost.

In the final step, Smurfit Kappa and Vitop will conduct Bag-in-Box science seminars to people who are interested in extending their technical knowledge of the Bag-in-Box and Pouch-Up packaging solution range.

Smurfit Kappa expects the launch of the new Bag-in-Box service to strengthen its position in Europe and the Americas.

Last month, Smurfit Kappa announced the launch of a new Bag-in-Box packaging suitable for hand sanitiser for end consumers. It is made available in different sizes from 1.5l to 20l.