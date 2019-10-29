The combistyle carton pack’s distinctively shaped corner designed to ensure on-shelf differentiation

Image: The SIG’s new combistyle carton pack. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

SIG, a Switzerland-based system and solutions provider for aseptic packaging, has introduced a new combistyle carton pack for the beverage industry.

The new pack features a distinctively shaped corner designed to ensure on-shelf differentiation, and offer instant consumer appeal with added functionality and enhanced convenience.

SIG said in a statement: “In the increasingly competitive retail environment, combistyle brings a fresh and distinctive look to often crowded drink aisles – helping beverage manufacturers stand out while making it easier for consumers to find what they need.”

Stylish corner panel of combistyle pack allows comfortable and safe grip

Apart from providing a comfortable and safe grip, the carton pack’s stylish corner panel allows brand owners to communicate key messages effectively with eye-catching designs, the firm noted.

SIG global product manager Heike Klein said: “combistyle offers our customers a future packaging concept that will instantly intrigue busy shoppers to find out more.

“The shaped corner not only stands out on the shelf, but also offers exciting branding opportunities to effectively communicate your brand image and key messages.”

According to the company, customers require low investment to upgrade to combistyle on existing CFA810 and CF812 filling machines, besides filling combiblocMidi and combifitMidi, the machines’ original packs.

Klein added: “As only limited investment is needed to upgrade existing filling machines, combistyle provides the perfect opportunity for beverage manufacturers to utilize and enhance existing equipment.

“Upgrading will not only maintain efficiency on the original line, but also help to bring new and exciting beverages to market in a faster time period.”

The combistyle carton pack also features SIG’s new fully-resealable and leak-proof combiMaxx closure, which is designed for easier opening and better pouring.

Launched recently, the combiMaxx closure features highly-visible, a tamper-evidence ring which is designed to ensure that the package has not already been opened.

With a pouring diameter of 25mm, the closure offers an optimal product flow and perfect stream controllability.

SIG said that the combistyle is available in a 1L format and plans to offer in 500ml size in the near future.