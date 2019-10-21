The combiMaxx closure is fully resealable and ensures that opened packs can be stored safely

Image: The SIG’s new combiMaxx closure. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

SIG, a Switzerland-based aseptic packaging provider, has introduced a new closure, named combiMaxx, for easy opening and superior pouring of beverages.

Designed to offer a new level of convenience consumers, the closure uses 4.5% less plastic than its combiSwift product and requires little investment for customers to upgrade their packaging to the new closure.

The combiMaxx, which has a pouring diameter of 25mm, features highly visible, a tamper-evidence ring which is designed to ensure that the package has not already been opened.

Additionally, the combiMaxx closure offers an optimal product flow and perfect stream controllability, SIG said.

In addition to making it easier and more comfortable for consumers to open and reclose the pack, the large leak-proof cap is fully resealable and ensures that opened packs can be stored safely.

The new closure has been designed as part of SIG’s effort to introduce sustainable packaging solutions in the market.

SIG closures senior product manager Hanno Bertling said: “At SIG we’re committed to offering product innovation and differentiation.

“With our latest convenient combiMaxx closure, we can now offer our customers a cap that will help to increase brand loyalty among new and existing consumers. combiMaxx guarantees unbeatable pouring action, easy handling and spill-free horizontal and vertical storage.”

SIG said that the new closure is compatible with all of its existing mid- and large-size carton formats including combiblocSlimline, combiblocMidi and combifitMidi.

The combiMaxx closure is made available in colours including white, red, blue and green.

Bertling added: “The transition for our customers to use the new closure system is easy to implement without any significant cost.

“We want to ensure the food and beverage industry can adapt quickly to fast-paced consumer needs to guarantee ongoing competitive advantage.”

Recently, supermarket chain Aldi Spain has selected the combibloc EcoPlus 1000ml aseptic carton pack from SIG for its Milsani milk range.

The move is part of Aldi’s efforts towards attaining greater sustainability in packaging.