Accupac provides complex formulation capabilities to its customer base, specialised in liquid topical and oral care products

Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, “Palladium”), a middle market private equity firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has acquired Accupac, Inc. (“Accupac” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of outsourced manufacturing and packaging solutions for the personal care and beauty markets, from J.H. Whitney Capital Partners, LLC (“J.H. Whitney”).

Accupac offers complex formulation capabilities to its world-class customer base, specializing in liquid topical and oral care products, including skin creams, toothpastes and other personal care products. The Pennsylvania-based company is distinguished by its R&D and quality assurance expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and long-term relationships with leading established and emerging consumer packaged goods brands. Accupac’s manufacturing facilities, which are strategically located in Mainland, PA and Lakewood, NJ, are FDA registered and cGMP compliant.

“We look forward to partnering with the Accupac team and supporting the company’s continued growth,” said Caleb Clark, a Partner at Palladium. “We believe the company is uniquely positioned with opportunities to deepen its relationships with existing customers, penetrate new accounts through its unique innovation capabilities, develop new products, and drive growth in adjacent categories both organically and through M&A. We believe Accupac is a best-in-class operator in its space and we are excited to work with management to continue to drive the business.”

Bruce Wright, the President and CEO of Accupac, said: “We are pleased to partner with Palladium Equity Partners in the next phase of our growth. We see significant opportunity to expand Accupac’s role in helping to build the world’s supply of personal care products, benefitting from our more than four decades of experience working with both leading brands in the industry as well as some exciting rapidly emerging brands through our innovation programs.”

Lincoln International, LLC served as financial advisor to Accupac on the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as the Company’s legal advisors. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor for Palladium. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as the legal advisors for Palladium.

The transaction terms were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release