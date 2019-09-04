Xpression E-Com is a paper quality designed specifically to meet the needs of the online retail market

Image: Xpression E-Com is a paper quality specifically designed for e-commerce bags. Photo: courtesy of BillerudKorsnäs.

Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer BillerudKorsnäs has expanded its Xpression product portfolio with the introduction of a new e-commerce packaging solution known as Xpression E-Com.

Xpression E-Com is a paper quality specifically developed for e-commerce bags. It will serve as a direct substitute for single-use plastic mailing bags and other less efficient solutions.

BillerudKorsnäs business development manager Tom Hallam said: “We see increasing demand from consumers for genuinely sustainable solutions, resulting in continuous requests from our customers for a packaging material that offers low environmental impact and full recyclability.”

Xpression E-Com’s advanced durability facilitates a direct substitution from plastic bags to paper bags

Xpression E-Com, which is designed to meet the requirements of the online retail market, works in existing converting machines for e-commerce bags.

The Swedish firm said that advanced durability of the new Xpression E-com facilitates a direct substitution from plastic bags to paper bags.

Serving as a sustainable paper e-commerce solution, the new Xpression E-Com is renewable, recyclable and biodegradable with low carbon footprint and is claimed to be ideal for mailing bag.

BillerudKorsnäs has collaborated with the packaging machine producer JB Machines for the development of new e-commerce packaging solution.

JB Machines co-owner Walter Zanon said: “We have collaborated with BillerudKorsnäs to help introduce a paper quality that works flawlessly on our converting machines.

“The quality of Xpression E-com paper results in high productivity and bags with great functionality and durability. The partnership has been very cooperative and we are happy to have been involved in the market launch of a paper quality dedicated to e-commerce bags.”

In July this year, BillerudKorsnäs has collaborated with Bosch Packaging Technology for the development of new sustainable paper-based packaging innovations.

The move comes as both the parties see increased demand for sustainable packaging among consumers and brand owners across the globe, including the need to replace plastic packaging.