Bosch Packaging Technology and Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer BillerudKorsnäs have intensified their collaboration for the development of new sustainable paper-based packaging innovations.

Image: Bosch Packaging and BillerudKorsnäs intends to meet the increased demand for sustainable packaging. Photo: courtesy of BillerudKorsnäs.

The move comes as both the parties see increased demand for sustainable packaging among consumers and brand owners across the globe, including the need to replace plastic packaging.

The firms are considering further strengthening their approach by working closely with partners and develop solutions for a sustainable future.

The first outcome of the partners’ enhanced collaboration is the development of a new packaging concept, known as Pearl.

It aims to show the contribution of the uniquely formed and right-sized small packages, called shaped paper pods, to a more sustainable future by utilising the unique formability of the BillerudKorsnäs’ FibreForm material.

The material is processed on Bosch Packaging Technology’s machinery.

Bosch Packaging Technology president Dr Stefan König said: “Developing sustainable packaging solutions is an urgent and challenging topic. New solutions must be sustainable and at the same time ensure efficient processing.

“By combining the expertise of BillerudKorsnäs in the field of paper-based packaging material with our technological know-how, we will be able to answer both challenges.”

Bosch and BillerudKorsnäs have already presented their first major joint innovation, Sealed Paper Packaging on a vertical form, fill and seal machine (VFFS), in 2016.

The Bosch’s ZAP module makes it possible to process mono-material Axello ZAP paper from BillerudKorsnäs on VFFS technology with dust-tight sealing.

BillerudKorsnäs president and CEO Petra Einarsson said: “The collaboration with Bosch Packaging Technology offers new perspectives for sustainable packaging. Bosch brings many years of experience in technology and implementation into the cooperation.

“By joining forces, we can realize our ideas in a more targeted way and shape the future of packaging together.”

The partners are planning to showcase their Pearl concept at International food & technology exhibition scheduled to be held in Tokyo from 9-12 July 2019.

BillerudKorsnäs Packaging Solutions project manager Simon Johansson said: “The goal is to support these industries with a sustainable packaging system and replace plastic in product samples, inserts, refills, portion packs and disposable packaging.”