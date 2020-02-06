Fabbri has produced Nature Fresh transparent stretch film based on BASF’s certified compostable ecovio

BASF and Fabbri have developed new compostable cling film for fresh-food packaging (Credit: BASF)

German chemical company BASF and Fabbri Group have developed a certified compostable cling film for fresh-food packaging applications.

Fabbri has manufactured the transparent stretch film, dubbed Nature Fresh, based on BASF’s certified compostable ecovio.

The new compostable cling film can be used for the wrapping of meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables manually or by using automatic packaging equipment. The new film is also suitable for industrial stretch packaging.

BASF biopolymers global business development leader Carsten Sinkel said: “We observe a changing market environment: The market is looking for alternatives to PVC that is today’s performance standard for most cling film packaging of fresh produce.”

Nature Fresh provides optimal breathability for an extended shelf life of fresh food with enhanced transparency

Nature Fresh is claimed to be the first certified compostable cling film, which integrates optimal breathability for an extended shelf life of fresh food with enhanced transparency and advanced mechanical properties for automatic packaging.

The new compostable cling film is also approved for food-contact applications, as per the US and European standards.

Nature Fresh can extend the freshness of the food for a longer period of time compared against polyvinyl chloride (PVC) alternatives used for cling film such as polyethylene (PE). It will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions arising from food.

As per national legislation, the cling film can be composted along with any other food waste in a home compost or industrial compost upon completion of its usage.

The new film supports organic recycling, as well as enables to close the nutrient loop towards a Circular Economy.

Cling or stretch film is a flexible thin film, which is generally used for packaging and applied in a stretch-wrap process.

Fabbri Group CEP Stefano Mele said: “The Fabbri new way to sustainability is combining our Nature Fresh solution with our new Automac NF wrappers so that the food packaging industry can benefit twice: from an innovative cling film and easy film processing.”

In July 2019, BASF, Borealis, European film producer Südpack and Zott, as part of their ChemCycling project, have launched a new food packaging prototype made from 100% recycled material.