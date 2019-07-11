BASF, Borealis, European film producer Südpack and Zott, as part of their ChemCycling project, have launched a new food packaging prototype made from 100% recycled material.

Image: The new sustainable multilayer packaging designed for mozzarella packaging for ZOTT Gourmet Dairy. Photo: courtesy of Borealis AG.

The ChemCycling project is aimed at reusing plastic waste such as mixed or uncleaned plastics, which are not currently recycled.

Südpack managing director Johannes Remmele said: “Today’s high-tech film packaging solutions consist of multiple materials and layers with different properties, such as an oxygen barrier. And thanks to the optimized use of materials, we were able to reduce the packaging volume to a minimum.”

The multilayer packaging, however, could only be recycled to a limited extent as the mechanical recycling processes are not suitable for composite materials.

BASF official Christoph Gahn, who is responsible for the polyamide business, said: “Within the ChemCycling project, BASF is working on advancing the chemical recycling of plastic waste, because this will make it possible to process and reuse previously non-recyclable plastics such as mixed plastics.

“In collaboration with our partners, we have now for the first time produced a prototype packaging made of chemically recycled polyamide and polyethylene. This goes to show that the recycling of multilayer packaging could soon come full circle.”

As part of the project, Südpack used BASF’s chemically recycled polyamide and Borealis’ sustainably produced polyethylene to produce the multi-layer film for a specially sealed Mozzarella packaging for Zott Gourmet Dairy.

Borealis innovation, technology & circular economy solutions senior vice-president Maurits van Tol said: “What is special about this pilot project is that both components of the packaging – polyamide and polyethylene – are made from chemically recycled material.

“This innovative solution came about thanks to the selection of special polymers. In addition, the collaboration between the companies involved made it possible for the first time to consistently certify each step up from the raw material to the finished packaging.”

During the first stage of the production chain, BASF is said to feed oil derived from plastic waste by an oiling process into Verbund production site.

The project intends to demonstrate the importance of multilayer packaging in terms of reducing food waste by extending the shelf life of food.