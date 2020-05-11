The new topcoat allows a range of printing methods to be used on standard films, reducing inventory requirements and making printers’ production processes more efficient

UPM Raflatac introduces improved topcoat for PP and PE film products. (Credit: UPM.)

UPM Raflatac has launched a new improved topcoat for all its PE and PP film products in the European market.

Designed using the Triple Gamma (3G) approach, the new topcoat allows a range of printing methods which are to be used on standard films, reducing inventory requirements and making printers’ production processes more efficient.

The firm said that the Triple Gamma (3G) approach allows reliably high performance across a wide range of applications.

Optimisation to improve UV-inkjet printability and UV-flexo printability

The optimisation, which affects the interaction between the ink and the topcoat, is expected to improve UV-inkjet printability as well as the UV-flexo printability.

The benefits also include better ink wet-out, potentially lower ink consumption, and reduce blocking with PP clear-on-clear.

UPM Raflatac Films EMEIA segment manager Anniina Kujala said: “Multipurpose films make life much easier for printers.

“The more robust and versatile a film is, the fewer types of film you need to keep in stock, improving inventory control and efficiency.”

Recently, the firm has introduced the label industry’s first paper face materials constructed from recycled label material in the US.

The Label to Label product, which is available in the Americas market, is designed to provide the same standards of print quality and provides high-speed converting when compared to UPM Raflatac’s standard offering.

The product helps converters or brand owners to achieve their circular economy target while retaining the product performance.

UPM Raflatac, which is a subsidiary of UPM, provides sustainable labelling using innovative self-adhesive label materials and services.

It features up to 30% post-consumer waste (PCW) containing recycled label backing and is the sustainable circular alternative to the linear economy.