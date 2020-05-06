The Label to Label range will help converters or brand owners to achieve their circular economy target while retaining the product performance

UPM Raflatac closes the loop with the launch of recycled paper label materials. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has launched what its claims to be the label industry’s first paper face materials constructed from recycled label material in the US.

Available in the Americas market, the Label to Label first range of paper face materials will help converters or brand owners to achieve their circular economy target while retaining the product performance.

Designed to offer the same standards of print quality, the Label to Label provides high-speed converting when compared to UPM Raflatac’s standard offering. The material

Label to Label serves as sustainable circular alternative to the linear economy

Featuring up to 30% post-consumer waste (PCW) containing recycled label backing, the labelling solution is the sustainable circular alternative to the linear economy.

In a statement, UPM said: “With Label to Label products, UPM Raflatac is returning waste back to the label market as a high quality semi-gloss face well-suited to a wide range of end uses.”

The label liners, which are collected via RafCycle service and through other industry initiatives, are de-siliconised and converted to raw PCW.

Subsequently, the new paper label face stock is made from the PCW containing recycled label fibre that is then turned into the Label to Label product, thus creating a truly closed-loop solution.

UPM Raflatac Americas Paper laminates prime business segment manager Scott Conrad said: “Our customers and brand owners have been asking for more sustainable paper label materials, and we’re please to offer the industry’s first and only solution that incorporates PCW from label liner.

“UPM Raflatac’s Label to Label is an easy way for converters and their customers to get the same high-quality materials they expect from us while at the same time embracing circular solutions and reducing the amount of virgin materials needed to produce label materials.”

