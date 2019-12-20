Polymer Logistics has expertise in offering reusable transport packaging and retail merchandising systems

Tosca has acquired retail returnable packaging solutions provider Polymer Logistics (Credit: Pixabay/Adam Radosavljevic)

Reusable packaging and supply chain solutions provider Tosca has completed the acquisition of Polymer Logistics from a consortium of private investors.

Polymer Logistics offers retail returnable packaging (RRP) solutions to major retailers and suppliers mainly in the US, Continental Europe and the UK.

The company is specialised in offering reusable transport packaging and retail merchandising systems for the customers in the US, Europe and Israel.

Polymer is involved in the designing and supplying of reusable RRP units, which serve as both transport storage containers/pallets and in-store displays.

The group, which is a provider of pool equipment services, supplies RRP units directly to retailers or indirectly to major suppliers to retailers via rental agreements.

Polymer has subsidiaries in the UK, Italy, Israel, the US and branch offices in Spain and Austria.

The acquisition of Polymer will help Tosca to expand its global operations, as well as product portfolio.

Tosca CEO Eric Frank said: We’re excited to announce this transformational acquisition. At Tosca, we’re passionate about lowering supply chain costs for our customers and increasing the adoption of reusable packaging solutions.

“The enhanced capabilities afforded by Polymer will allow us to be a better partner to our customers and continue to revolutionize the flow of perishables through the supply chain.”

In July this year, Tosca introduced a new reusable plastic container (RPC) designed specifically for poultry.

Designed to withstand weight and water, the Tosca poultry RPC eliminates packaging waste and delivers enhanced product protection, thus reducing damage.

Tosca offers reusable packaging and supply chain solutions for different markets, including eggs, case-ready meat, poultry, produce, and cheese.

The company’s RPC system enables to ship fresh product safely from source to shelf. It will help decrease shrink and labour cost, maintain product quality and improve overall supply chain efficiency for retailers, growers, and suppliers.