Tosca, a provider and innovator of reusable packaging and supply chain solutions, has launched a new reusable plastic container (RPC) designed specifically for poultry.

Image: Tosca’s new RPC is custom built for poultry. Photo: Image by monicore from Pixabay.

Designed to withstand weight and water, the Tosca poultry RPC eliminates packaging waste and delivers enhanced product protection, thus reducing damage.

The firm said: “To address the challenges of shipping poultry, Tosca sought feedback from poultry industry professionals to understand the daily problems they face.

“These discussions combined with Tosca’s robust packaging experience working with 2 of the top 5 largest retailers, resulted in a heavy-duty container that will work over-time to get chicken to its destination looking its best.”

The Tosca’s new heavy-duty container RPC features the highest quality food-grade polypropylene, which is engineered for durability as well as a fluid retention channel to keep liquid away from the packaged poultry to help maintain the cleaner product.

Additionally, the container features a unique design allowing it to slide into place and interlock with other RPC, thus creating improved pallet load stability during transport.

The RPC also comprises scalloped walls designed to maximise internal volume while ensuring product lays flat and uniform, and doesn’t move during transit.

Tosca expects its new poultry RPC to be a major disruptor in a supply chain.

Tosca president and CEO Eric Frank said: “Tosca has been creating innovative supply chain solutions for more than fifty years, and our new poultry container is evidence that we continue to develop smarter packaging that drives customer value.

“We are excited about the market’s positive response to the new container and we anticipate it will drive significant efficiencies for our customers.”

Tosca is engaged in providing reusable packaging and supply chain solutions across a diverse range of markets including eggs, case-ready meat, poultry, produce, and cheese.

Operating 14 wash sites, the firm collaborates with retailers, growers, and suppliers to deliver the perishables through the supply chain

Tosca’s reusable plastic containers are claimed to improve product protection, reduce costs as well as more sustainable than single-use packaging.