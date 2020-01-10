The sustainable packing of corncobs will be demonstrated on a compact R 085 thermoforming packaging machine

From 5 to 7 February in Berlin MULTIVAC will be presenting its wide range of solutions for packing fruit and vegetables. In addition to packaging solutions, which contribute to extending the shelf life of fresh products, another major focus of the trade fair will be the presentation of sustainable packaging concepts and attractive labelling solutions for fruit and vegetables as well as snacks and fresh cut products of all types.

The exhibits will include the TX 710, a traysealer from the new X-line machine generation. The features of this traysealer are its innovative machine technology, comprehensive sensor system, intelligent control and high degree of process reliability – and it sets the benchmark in terms of pack quality and consistently high cycle output. At the trade fair MULTIVAC will be showing an application for packing strawberries in trays made of corrugated board, which are sealed with a PET single-layer film.

The sustainable packing of corncobs will be demonstrated on a compact R 085 thermoforming packaging machine. This efficient machine is aimed particularly at manufacturers, who produce smaller batch sizes. If the machine is designed as the R 085 e-concept version, it can even be operated without compressed air and water, and this offers a high degree of flexibility in the positioning of the machine in the production environment.

The XMesh® and FreshSafe packaging concepts will also be presented at the trade fair. XMesh® is a material which, thanks to its net-like structure, provides the air permeability that is so important for fruit and vegetables, and therefore ensures that an extended shelf life is achieved for the product. In addition to this, the FreshSafe system for thermoforming packaging machines and traysealers will also be shown, in which the upper web is perforated inline during the packaging process.

The perforation pattern can be individually designed for the product that is to be packed. This means that a defined gas permeability can be set for EMAP packs, increasing the shelf life of the product significantly. This solution is particularly cost-effective, since standard packaging materials can be used, meaning that there is no requirement to stock materials with different perforations.

And last but not least, the L 310 conveyor belt labeller for wrap-around labelling of packs (full wrap labelling) will also be shown to the public. This type of labelling offers many possibilities in the design of the pack, and this in turn contributes significantly to increasing the attractiveness of these packs at the point of sale.

Source: Company Press Release