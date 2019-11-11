Sustainable issues will be high on the agenda at February's Packaging Innovations conference at the NEC in Birmingham

Last year's Packaging Innovations conference saw a record-breaking 6,922 visitors over its two days at the NEC in Birmingham (Credit: EasyFairs)

The latest in sustainable packaging technology will be on display at the UK’s biggest industry conference in February, it has been announced.

It comes as major retail outlets are frantically searching for the best eco-friendly packaging options to help ease growing consumer concern.

This includes Tesco, which has pledged to remove a billion pieces of plastic from its store by the end of next year and Sainsbury’s, with the retailer setting a 2025 commitment to reduce plastic packaging by 50%.

Businesses showing off sustainable solutions at next year’s Packaging Innovations 2020 event in Birmingham include food packaging specialists Camvac’s fully biodegradable metallised film and Mylr’s recycled PET lidding film.

EasyFairs packaging portfolio global brand director Paul MacDonald said: “We are delighted to return to the NEC for 2020.

“We are very proud to have cemented Packaging Innovations as the must-attend event for all industry professionals looking to discover the latest products and solutions on the market over the past 15 years.

“Innovation remains at the heart of the show and there will be no shortage of new products on display on the exhibition floor.

“With over 300 industry-leading suppliers joining us, visitors will be able to experience the most cutting-edge technologies first-hand.

Issues of sustainability to be addressed at Packaging Innovations 2020

Alongside Camvac and Mylr displaying their latest innovations, packaging developer Foxpak Flexibles will showcase its Generation Green line, including compostable, recyclable and paper solutions for products such as sachets, coffee pouches and seal bags.

Bottle lids manufacturer Bericap UK will present new products to its caps and closures range, which can be used for liquids such as vinegar, ketchup and edible oils.

With growing concern surrounding the impact packaging can have on the environment, sustainability as a whole will be high on the agenda at February’s Packaging Innovations conference.

Europe-based research conducted by cardboard packaging manufacturer DS Smith found 86% considered environmental issues to be the biggest concern facing society today.

Of the 3,395 respondents to the survey, six in 10 said they would be willing to spend more money for increasingly sustainable packaging.

It’s not the first time Packaging Innovations has touched on the issue of sustainability, dedicating two sessions to its Big Plastics Debate during its show at London’s Olympia exhibition centre in September.

These sessions touched on issues including deposit return schemes, extended producer responsibility and recycling labels.

Speaking to the Packaging Innovations website, MacDonald said: “Our Big Plastics Debate offering has evolved for 2020, in order to move the conversation forward, and will return as The Big Debate.

“These sessions will take a holistic view of the sustainability discussion, as speakers explore the wider impact of plastic and its alternatives, as well as tackling the complex issue of creating a solution that is truly eco-friendly at every point in the supply chain.

“Discussion points will include zero-carbon targets, future-proofing packaging and convenience vs sustainability.”

Source: Company Press Release