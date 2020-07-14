The new eco-friendly packaging peanuts will allow the manufacturers and shippers of organic and plant-based products to efficiently protect their goods during transit

The leaf-shaped packaging peanuts are suitable for manufacturers and shippers in the horticultural, food, CBD and hemp markets (Credit: Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH)

Germany-based protective packaging specialist Storopack has expanded its North American Loose Fill product portfolio with the introduction of new FunPak Leaf.

The new eco-friendly and leaf-shaped packaging peanuts will help the manufacturers and shippers of organic and plant-based products to efficiently protect their goods during transit.

With unique leaf shape and green colour, the FunPak Leaf can be used for the products in the agricultural, home and garden, horticultural, food, CBD and hemp markets.

The plant-based FunPak packaging peanuts, which are certified compostable, are produced using renewable raw materials.

According to the company, the new packaging peanuts are environmentally friendly for all ecosystems such as lakes, streams, rivers, and oceans, as well as for humans and animals.

All FunPak Loose Fill products are water-soluble and can be reused multiple times without losing their unique protective properties, said the company.

Storopack offers biological packaging peanuts in multiple other shapes

The company is offering the biological packaging peanuts in multiple other shapes and in the full spectrum of colours, in addition to FunPak Leaf.

Storopack is providing the FunPak product portfolio in all states of the US, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Storopack Loose Fill product manager Tom Eckel said: “Our Loose Fill protective packaging solutions are exceptionally resistant to shocks and reliably protect products within the box.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers personalized and ecologically efficient packaging peanuts in the shape of FunPak.”

In December 2019, Storopack launched the new raw material called rEPS for the production of protective packaging.

Based in Metzingen, Storopack produces and distributes made-to-measure and flexible protective packaging for different areas of industry.

With around 2,470 employees, the company has its own production locations and branch offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia.