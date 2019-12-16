Storopack will launch the protective packaging made from 100% rEPS in the first quarter of 2020

Metzingen-based protective packaging specialist Storopack has unveiled new raw material called rEPS for the production of protective packaging.

The rEPS includes 100% recycled expanded polystyrene (EPS) or polystyrene (PS) collected from post-consumer goods.

According to the company, the protective packaging can be produced by using 100% new raw material.

Storopack is set to introduce the first protective packaging made from 100% rEPS in the first quarter of 2020, as part of a customer project.

Storopack uses a new production process to make rEPS

Storopack is implementing a new production process to make rEPS. Storopack is claimed to be the first manufacturer with a fully integrated and patented production process for the new material.

The company carries out both the recycling and the production of rEPS beads at its own locations.

Storopack said that the new raw material proves that EPS can be fully recycled and 100% reused to produce new protective packaging, helping to close the recycling loop.

Storopack Molding division research and development director Charles Poisson said: “The challenge in terms of developing rEPS was to create a more sustainable yet efficient loop for EPS protective packaging from the collect to the moulding while retaining the key properties of the final product. We were successful on both counts, thanks to an exceptional team work.”

In February this year, Storopack introduced new PAPERplus Track paper cushion system, which is the company says is designed for applications in which high throughput and secure packaging material are a must.

Storopack said the PAPERplus machine produces paper cushion in mere seconds directly at the packing station, enabling to deliver better padding and use less material.

Founded as a family-run company in 1874, Storopack operates two divisions such as moulding division, which produces protective packaging and technical moulded parts from expanded foams for a variety of industries.

The company’s packaging division provides flexible protective packaging with air cushions, paper pads, PU foam packaging systems, loose-fill packaging materials, and their integration into existing packaging processes.