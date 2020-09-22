The sustainable and eco-friendly FOAMplus 5504RC packaging foam has been designed to meet rigorous cushioning requirements

FOAMplus foam packaging is light, takes on the exact shape of the shipped goods and absorbs knocks. (Credit: Storopack)

Protective packaging specialist Storopack has launched new FOAMplus 5504RC foam for the customers in the packaging industry.

FOAMplus 5504RC is said to be the first polyurethane foam in the packaging industry with renewable content weighing 0.30 pounds per cubic ft.

The sustainable and eco-friendly FOAMplus 5504RC foam partly includes a sugar-based material generated from renewable sources.

Designed to meet rigorous cushioning demands, the FOAMplus foam packaging is an on-demand packaging solution that will enlarge to (H)CFC- and HFC-free polyurethane and up to 220 times their liquid volume when the two liquid components mix together.

The foam takes on the shape of the packaged goods as it hardens and expands, thereby making it suitable for cushioning, void filling, and shock absorbent.

The packaging foam’s high compression strength will help protect heavy goods

The high compression strength of the packaging foam will help protect heavy goods such as mechanical and electronic parts, as well as parts of the automotive industry.

Additionally, the foam pads can be reused multiple times. The lightweight packaging solution enables to minimise shipping weight and the requirement for oil-based foams.

According to the company, sucrose based polyols are produced and deployed in the production of polyurethane foams and they have similar material properties as the oil-based ones and can be further processed into protective packaging.

Storopack FOAMplus product manager Marco Corradi said: “Protective packaging that saves resources is important within our industry and elsewhere, too.

“We attach great importance to the development of such protective packaging. Our new FOAMplus 5504RC polyurethane foam is the first with renewable content with just 0.30 pounds per cubic foot in the foam packaging market – and our customers can expect the usual outstanding protective properties of our FOAMplus foam packaging.”

In July this year, Storopack expanded its North American Loose Fill product portfolio with the introduction of new FunPak Leaf.

Storopack manufactures and distributes made-to-measure and flexible protective packaging for different areas of industry.

With 2,470 employees, the company has its own production locations and branch offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia.