Smurfit Kappa has introduced new eBottle packaging solutions. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging solutions provider Smurfit Kappa has introduced a new range of eBottle packaging solutions for online beverage and liquids market.

The new product portfolio consists of several sustainable solutions, including the Rollor bottle pack, BiPack, and Pop-up insert, for single and multi-pack products.

Smurfit Kappa Europe innovation and development vice president Arco Berkenbosch said: “Our new eBottle product range offers beverage businesses a suite of fit-for-purpose and bespoke packaging solutions which address the key challenges for their e-commerce channel.

“The innovative range, combined with our focus on e-commerce processes, supply chain and consumer experience, have all contributed to increased sales and greater efficiencies for our customers.”

Smurfit Kappa also provides a host of automated solutions to enhance packaging processes, in addition to the new eBottle product range.

The new product portfolio is part of Smurfit’s Better Planet Packaging range, which is produced using sustainable, renewable and recyclable raw materials.

InterDrinks is an eMerchant that sells overs 2,500 different types of beers and beer products.

Smurfit Kappa has launched a flexible and advanced packaging solution, which is suitable for various sized products marketed by InterDrinks. It also consists of an automated assembly that mounts the packs as needed.

Smurfit Kappa market development director Herwin Wichers said: “The online European alcohol beverage market is worth €5.6 billion and we want to help companies take advantage of the real growth and opportunity in this segment.

“As a result of the implemented packaging and automation solution by InterDrinks, it has increased its packing and filling capacity by 66%, allowing it to fulfil more orders, faster.”

In December 2020, Smurfit Kappa launched a new company, Recycling Dual GmbH, for manufacturers and retail businesses in Germany.