The new packaging is used for Deli products such as Eckrich Deli Poultry, Eckrich Deli Ham, Eckrich Bologna and Eckrich Hard Salami

Eckrich has unveiled new packaging for Deli meat collection. (Credit: PRNewsfoto / Smithfield Foods, Inc)

Smithfield Foods’ meat brand Eckrich has unveiled new packaging for Deli meat collection, as part of its efforts to better promote the products.

With the aim of providing a modern and approachable look, Eckrich has created a new packaging design based on qualitative and quantitative market research.

Eckrich Deli Poultry, Eckrich Deli Ham, Eckrich Bologna and Eckrich Hard Salami are the Deli products, which will feature the new packaging.

The products in the new packaging will be rolled out in stores across the US this month.

Eckrich’s new packaging displays the product and information in eye-catching way



The white background and crisp imagery on the packaging of new products show the product and information in an organised, clear and attractive manner.

The imagery also displays the product in a prepared way, helping consumers to find easy ways to create an Eckrich meal at home.

Smithfield Foods’ Eckrich brand manager Laura Koenes said: “We’re excited to refresh the graphics on our Deli portfolio.

“We hope to inspire consumers with new and different ways to use Deli meat in their everyday lives, while also better communicating the product benefits and the quality that they have come to know and trust from Eckrich.”

In 1894, Eckrich was established by Peter Eckrich in a small meat market in Fort Wayne of Indiana. The brand currently offers a range of meat products to consumers.

Based in Smithfield of Virginia, Smithfield Foods markets its products through a portfolio of brands such as Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous and many others.

