Sirane has developed a new plastic-free salad packaging solution. (Credit: SIRANE GROUP)

UK-based food packaging company Sirane has developed a plastic-free packaging solution for salads, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Carrefour and Les Crudettes salad brand owner LSDH have signed a pact to use sustainable packaging solutions to reduce the impact on the environment.

The new sustainable bags, part of Sirane’s Earthfilm paper packaging range, will be used for Les Crudettes salads and Carrefour-branded salads.

Earthfilm is a plastic-free packaging film that can be recycled in the paper stream. The company is also offering Earthfilm packaging in the form of pre-formed pouch called Earthpouch.

Sirane’s sustainable salad bags, which are eligible to recycle under paper recycling stream, are expected to be launched in early 2021.

Carrefour has selected sustainable salad packaging as part of its efforts to make all packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

(RE)SET Packaging is a consultancy company, which has expertise in the circular economy, has selected Sirane as one of the innovative packaging suppliers to work with the firm for the development of sustainable packaging solutions for the food sector.

In France, Carrefour Group operates over 5,000 stores ranging from hypermarkets to local stores. Les Crudettes is France’s ready-to-eat salad brand that produces over 20,000 tonnes of salad per year.

Last year, France unveiled plans to launch a tax on packaging made from non-recycled plastic, and is also aiming to use only recycled plastics by 2025

The UK is also planning to launch a plastics tax on all packaging, which does not include up to 30% recycled material by April 2022.

Sirane MD Simon Balderson said: “In France alone, 290 million ready-to-eat salads are sold every year. They have always been sold in a plastic-packaging which cannot be recycled, meaning a huge amount of waste going into landfill.

“We’ve managed to perfect a coated paper which still gives the necessary shelf-life. The bags have some translucency – especially when in direct contact with the salad – and there is no need for the producers to use an anti-fog treatment.”

Sirane, which offers bags and pouches, absorbent products, shelf-life extension and dual-ovenable products, has recently acquired a UK-based board manufacturer and converter.