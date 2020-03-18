SIG’s one billionth combibloc EcoPlus aluminium-free aseptic carton pack was filled by Germany’s dairy cooperative DMK Group

SIG’s combibloc EcoPlus aluminium-free aseptic carton has hit a milestone of one billion packs filled. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.)

SIG has announced that its combibloc EcoPlus, the aluminium-free aseptic carton, has hit the major production milestone with one billion packs filled.

The combibloc EcoPlus has been designed to eliminate the need for an aluminium foil barrier layer in aseptic beverage cartons, thus helping in reducing environmental impact.

The company said that the one billionth combibloc EcoPlus pack was filled by Germany’s dairy cooperative DMK Group.

SIG D-A-CH marketing account manager Frederic Faber said: “Combibloc EcoPlus works for customers and for the planet.

“It combines environmental sustainability and economic competitiveness like no other aseptic carton pack available on the market.

“This unique combination has made combibloc EcoPlus appealing to SIG customers across a broad market spread, from premium brands to private labels.”

SIG said its low-carbon combibloc EcoPlus solution also helps customers to meet the demand for more sustainable packaging.

EcoPlus cartons made of 82% renewable paperboard

The EcoPlus cartons are made of 82% unprocessed paperboard from renewable and bio-based FSC-certified raw material wood. It can be filled on SIG’s standard beverage filling machines with a simple change to the filling parameters.

In October 2019, supermarket chain Aldi Spain has selected the combibloc EcoPlus 1000ml aseptic carton pack for its Milsani long life milk range to attain greater sustainability in packaging.

In 2018, DMK Group opted for the Sealio packaging from A&R Carton to rebrand the Humana infant milk products.

A&R Carton’s patented carton-based Sealio packaging system includes both material and machinery. It has less carbon footprint than comparable gas tight packaging alternatives such as tin cans and full plastic containers.