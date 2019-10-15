The EcoPlus is made of 82% unprocessed paperboard, which is produced from renewable and bio-based FSC-certified raw material wood

Image: SIG’s combibloc EcoPlus carton pack selected for Aldi Spain’s Milsani milk range. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Supermarket chain Aldi Spain has selected the combibloc EcoPlus 1000ml aseptic carton pack from SIG for its Milsani long life milk range.

The move is part of Aldi’s efforts towards attaining a greater sustainability in packaging.

SIG said that the EcoPlus carton pack reduces CO2 by up to 28% compared to that of a conventional 1-litre SIG carton pack of the same format, due to the material composition.

Aldi Spain seeks greater sustainability in packaging

The EcoPlus is made of 82% unprocessed paperboard from renewable and bio-based FSC-certified raw material wood.

Aldi Spain corporate responsible Mònica Díaz said: “Aldi Spain is based on the principle of ‘avoid, reuse and recycle’ to help combat the issue of packaging waste, while also promoting the circular economy.

“Sustainability is also very important to our consumers, who expect high quality but also packaging solutions with minimal impact on the planet.

“By choosing SIG’s combibloc EcoPlus solution for our Milsani milk range, we’re offering one of the most eco-conscious and premium carton packaging option available.”

SIG said the combibloc EcoPlus carton pack features an ultra-thin polyamide layer which serves as a barrier to protect the product from flavour loss and external odours.

Additionally, the aluminium-free EcoPlus carton pack comprises fine polyethylene layers, inside and out. The inner layer forms a liquid barrier whereas the outer layer is designed to keep moisture out.

The Milsani milk products are filled in combibloc EcoPlus on a SIG’s CFA310 filling machine.

SIG Iberia head Helena Bayo said: “Our close cooperation with Aldi ensures we are able to meet the company’s important sustainability goals, as well as bringing added value to Milsani milk consumers.

“Both companies are committed to always acting as responsibly as possible and ALDI’s sustainable promise has perfect synergy with our Way Beyond Good net-positive approach.”

In September 2019, Aldi said it is to scrap the use of plastic packaging on its multi-packs of tinned tuna in the UK.

The retail giant will trial the use of cardboard sleeves on four-packs of Tuna Chunks in Brine throughout 270+ stores across the midlands, north-west and south-east from mid-September.