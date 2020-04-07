Airlite Plastics has installed Shannon’s LT550SG on its Davis-Standard Extruder to improve safety and reduce ambient heat.

Unblanketed Davis-Strandard extrusion line – Airlite Plastic. (Credit: Shannon Global Energy Solutions.)

US-based reusable insulation blankets manufacturer Shannon Global Energy Solutions has developed a thermal removable and reusable insulation cover, LT550SG.

The new insulation blanket helps to improve the safety of injection moulding equipment owners and operators.

Headquartered in Nebraska, Airlite Plastics has installed Shannon’s LT550SG on its Davis-Standard Extruder, which is in Nazareth, Pennsylvania to improve safety and reduce ambient heat.

The firm provides customised solutions for injection moulded packaging as well as decorating and product design.

Shannon Thermal Blankets are weather and chemical resistant

The project, which has been led by Associated Steam Specialty, includes design and installation of Shannon reusable blanket model LT450SS for the steam boiler and accumulator of Pennsylvania plant.

Shannon Global said that the Pennsylvania facility of Airlite Plastics is one of three plants the company operates, which processes 65 million pounds of plastic annually.

Associated Steam Specialty manufacturer representative Ron Sibulsky said: “Airlite’s sheet extrusion dies are a pretty big chunk of metal that heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit; their operator stands above the equipment, so the dies put a lot of heat into the air.”

The new blankets are Computer-Aided Design (CAD) designed, Computerised Numerical Control (CNC) produced, pre-engineered insulation system designed that helps to save energy, retain radiant heat, reduces insulation maintenance and improves the surrounding work environment.

The covers, which are weather and chemical resistant, are flexible, easy to install, remove and reinstall that allows quick and easy serviceability.

Alfieri said: “The blankets aren’t required for the plastics-making process; my guys would have put them in a box after the first time they removed them if they weren’t beneficial, easy to take off, and easy to put back on.”

Recently, the firm has combined its EPS foam brand Arctic Fox with the recently purchased cold chain company Kodiakooler.