Airlite Plastics has combined Arctic Fox with Kodiakooler (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

US-based Airlite Plastics has combined its EPS foam brand Arctic Fox with the recently purchased cold chain company Kodiakooler.

Airlite Plastics has unified both entities to expand operations and better serve its customers in the cold chain segment.

Airlite manufactures EPS foam coolers and gel ice pack refrigerants under the Arctic Fox brand. The acquisition of Kodiakooler has enabled Airlite to merge all product lines under one name.

Kodiakooler brand includes products such as EPS foam, natural fibre, reflective insulation and refrigerants

Kodiakooler brand will now offer various products such as EPS foam, natural fibre, and reflective insulation, as well as refrigerants and other cold chain packaging products with distribution across the US.

Airlite Plastics president and CEO Brad Crosby said: “We are very excited about the next phase of our Cold Chain division.

“Expanding the Kodiakooler product line to offer both our manufactured EPS foam along with reflective pouches and box liners, pallet covers, refrigerants, and Kodiakotton (our natural fibre, sustainable packaging product) will allow us to fully service any Cold Chain packaging application.”

Kodiakooler is an insulated packaging company, which has been supplying temperature-sensitive solutions to large and small customers since 2005.

With Kodiakotton sustainable natural fibre products and Kwikpack technology, the company is a major player in the temperature-sensitive packaging segment.

Based in Omaha of Nebraska, Airlite Plastics product portfolio is comprised of containers and lids for food packaging, drink cups and lids.

The company also supplies polystyrene coolers, insulated concrete form (ICF) materials, permeable paving system and other custom plastic products.

