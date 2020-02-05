NanoCool uses an advanced evaporative cooling technology to produce high-performance 2 – 8° C shipping systems

NanoCool produces compact and unconventional temperature-controlled packaging solutions (Credit: Pelican BioThermal)

Pelican BioThermal has acquired New Mexico-based temperature-controlled packaging solutions manufacturer NanoCool for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Albuquerque, NanoCool uses an advanced evaporative cooling technology for the production of high-performance 2 – 8° C shipping systems.

With additional NanoCool customers, market segments and product technologies, Pelican BioThermal can extend its access to patients, laboratories and other last-mile players in the supply of life sciences materials and collection of patient laboratory samples.

Pelican BioThermal president David Williams said: “The core competency of Pelican BioThermal and NanoCool – innovative temperature-controlled packaging – is very much aligned, but there is little overlap between our market segments and product technologies.”

NanoCool’s packaging can be stored at normal temperatures without refrigerating or pre-condition

NanoCool produces evaporative cooling systems, which are claimed to be the most convenient cold chain shipping containers available. Without refrigerate or pre-condition, the company’s packaging can be stored at normal temperatures.

With the push of a button, the cooling technology will become functional and rapidly conditions a payload space for shipping biological patient samples and other life science materials.

NanoCool’s solutions are suitable for use in different markets, including speciality couriers, diagnostic laboratories, clinical supply providers and gene and cell therapy organisations.

The firm also offers a dry-ice friendly parcel shipper and a version of its cooling engine, which allows patients to send in a shipping envelope from their homes.

NanoCool founder Doug Smith said: “I’m thrilled to see NanoCool become part of the Pelican BioThermal family. The Pelican BioThermal brand is well known around the world for its temperature-controlled technology and we’re excited that our products will gain access to their resources and best-in-class industry expertise.”

NanoCool’s facility in New Mexico will continue to produce its products while Smith will continue with the business as a consultant to Pelican.

Pelican is also planning to increase production at the facility to meet expected new sales. It will retain 60-person staff of NanoCool and plans to add a new position to expand operations and support sales growth.

In March 2019, Pelican BioThermal opened a new network station and service centre in Dublin, Ireland.