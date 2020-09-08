The fresh pack products provided by Saica are used for packaging fresh fruits and vegetables

Saica Pack has opened a new fresh pack maintenance facility in Peterborough, UK, in a bid to better serve its customers.

Located on the King Street Industrial Estate in Peterborough, the new maintenance facility has been established to efficiently address customer callouts.

Saica’s fresh pack products are suitable for packaging fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s corrugated cardboard boxes hold the capacity to withstand extreme climate and transport conditions.

Saica distributes machines to their client’s customers, enabling businesses to independently upright their own corrugated fresh produce boxes.

The new maintenance facility includes an engineering team will make regular site visits to service equipment and conduct preventative maintenance, as well as regularly oversees machine maintenance.

Saica UK and Ireland fresh pack manager Jane Gorham said: “Saica is always looking for innovative ways to streamline its service, so we are delighted to open our new fresh pack maintenance facility.

“The centre means we can offer an increasingly flexible service to existing and prospective clients. It ticks all the right boxes and is another step forward towards our goal of offering a completely integrated business solution.”

In July this year, Saica Group announced plans to build a new corrugated manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio in the US.

The new production facility, which will mark the company’s entry in North America, will be located in the City of Hamilton’s Enterprise Park.