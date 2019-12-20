Employee-owned packaging company Kite Packaging have extended their range of labels, postal boxes and boxes for bottles to support retail and ecommerce companies during some of the busiest months of the year

Image: Heavy-duty wine bottle boxes with dividers are the simplest way to store and transport larger numbers of wine bottles. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

The online business has a leading B2B website, but it also has a team of packaging experts who can help businesses with any packaging queries they have offering advice on how to pack almost any product.

High-quality multi-purpose labels on A4 sized 70gsm paper and compatible with most laser printers and copiers. They easily peel and stick to a wide range of envelopes and surfaces and options include curved or squared edges in a variety of different sizes and layouts.

Kite added to their already extensive range of postal boxes with the new additions now including a peel-&-seal strip, enabling users to completely cut out the requirement for tape. Available in brown and white the 5 new additions offer all the same benefits as the existing range and allow for a much more presentable solution.

Heavy-duty wine bottle boxes with dividers are the simplest way to store and transport larger numbers of wine bottles. Kite offers options for both 6 and 12 bottles, with each option offering its own unique design. Both are easy to assemble with integrated dividers.

Source: Company Press Release