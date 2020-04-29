The new oxygen scavenger reduces the impact on PET recycle stream when compared to the previous grades

ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020E (left bottle, both images) and ColorMatrixAmosorb 4020G (right bottle, both images). (Credit: PolyOne.)

PolyOne, a provider of specialised polymer materials and services, has launched ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G, a low-haze oxygen scavenger for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) rigid packaging.

The new oxygen scavenger provides approximately 50% less haze and also reduces the impact on PET recycle stream when compared to previous grades while maintaining the same reliable active oxygen scavenging performance.

According to PolyOne, additives are frequently included in PET packaging to protect the contents and extend the shelf life.

Apart from reducing haze, the new ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G also reduces the impact on recycled PET (rPET), as it minimises yellowing by 50% at the time of mechanical recycling process.

PolyOne, in a statement, said: “To support the move toward a circular economy, governments are legislating increased levels of recycled material in single-use packaging.

“For example, an EU directive for use of rPET in beverage bottles will increase from 25 per cent in 2025 to 30 per cent in 2030.

“As a result, brand owners need to ensure the oxygen scavengers used in their PET bottles maintain efficacy as increasing levels of rPET are introduced.”

ColorMatrixAmosorb 4020G is available with appropriate regulatory approvals

The new oxygen scavenger is claimed to be one of the most advanced oxygen scavengers for PET rigid containers, with negligible effects on efficacy for the rPET grades tested.

Furthermore, the new ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G is available with all appropriate regulatory approvals.

Earlier this year, PolyOnehas joined The UK Plastics Pact, a collaborative initiative committed to tackling plastic pollution.