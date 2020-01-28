The UK Plastics Pact aims to transform the way plastics are made, used, reused, and disposed

The UK Plastics Pact will help PolyOne to advance its circular economy goals (Credit: meineresterampe from Pixabay)

PolyOne has joined The UK Plastics Pact to advance its circular economy goals and address the plastic pollution.

The company’s sustainability initiative will help to revolutionise the way plastics are made, used, reused, and disposed of.

The UK Plastics Pact has been established in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as the first in a global network of initiatives to support the circular economy.

The Pact allows to bring together governments, local authorities, NGOs, and businesses engaged in producing, selling, collecting, and reprocessing plastic. It is also in line with government policy and citizen action.

The Pact includes more than 100 member organisations

Since its announcement in April 2018, more than 100 member organisations have been joined in the Pact to advance four targets for 2025.

The targets include the elimination of problematic or unnecessary single-use packaging via redesign, innovation, or alternative (reuse) delivery models, as well as making 100% plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Other targets include recycling or composting of 70% plastic packaging, as well as using 30% average recycled content across all plastic packaging.

PolyOne sustainability vice president Walter Ripple said: “Our sustainability efforts are focused on the four cornerstones of People, Product, Planet and Performance, and signing the UK Plastic Pact is one additional way for us to advance the Planet component.

“Meeting the Pact targets will involve solving complex technical challenges, but the outcome of our collective efforts will support increasing levels of recycled content, adoption of refill and reuse solutions, and elimination of problematic and excessive plastic use.”

PolyOne is also one of the founding members of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an initiative that aims to work across the plastics value chain on infrastructure development, education and engagement, innovation, and clean up efforts to place plastic waste at the right place.

In December 2019, PolyOne agreed to acquire Clariant’s Masterbatches business in a deal valued at around $1.56bn.