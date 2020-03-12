Aptar’s Thailand facility includes advanced injection, assembly and finishing capabilities whereas the Indian facility is focused on operational excellence and quality assurance

Aptar has opened a new facility in Thailand (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc)

Active packaging solutions provider Aptar has opened its second facility in Chonburi, Thailand and a new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India.

The new facility in Thailand includes advanced injection, assembly and finishing capabilities, helping the company to meet the growing requirements of the company.

Aptar’s Chonburi facility also includes space for expansion and exploration of new technology and optimisation.

With agility and innovation under one roof, the new facility is expected to help the company to better meet the packaging requirements of the market.

Aptar India and Southeast Asia marketing and communication director Supriya Srivastava exhibited the Essential Series, the latest product range, to the market.

Essential Series has been designed based on cost optimisation and consumer convenience

The company has designed the Essential Series based on market input of cost optimisation, efficiency and consumer convenience.

Separately, Aptar has opened a new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India in a bid to better meet the requirements of the packaging market in the country.

Situated within the landscape of Hyderabad, the new facility mainly targets operational excellence and quality assurance, as well as support the company’s beauty and home segment in India.

Aptar India and Southeast Asia president Kanwal Tikoo said: “Developing and opening this facility in 11 months’ time was due to the tremendous support from our customer and supplier base.”

In February, AptarGroup agreed to acquire Fusion Packaging, which offers airless and colour cosmetics packaging, and conception-to-launch turnkey solutions for the customers in the North American beauty market.

Aptar provides a range of advanced dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets.

Based in Crystal Lake of Illinois, Aptar employs around 14,000 employs in 18 countries across the world.