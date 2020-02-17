FusionPKG offers airless and colour cosmetics packaging, and conception-to-launch turnkey solutions for the North American beauty market

Fusion Packaging provides airless and colour cosmetics packaging, and conception-to-launch turnkey solutions (Credit: AptarGroup)

Active packaging solutions provider AptarGroup has signed a binding agreement to acquire Fusion Packaging (FusionPKG) for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2004, FusionPKG provides airless and colour cosmetics packaging, and conception-to-launch turnkey solutions for the customers in the North American beauty market.

FusionPKG co-founder Derek Harvey said: “We see tremendous commercial synergies and are very excited about combining our core design and concept-to-launch expertise with Aptar’s global network and broad product portfolio.”

FusionPKG serves multiple global cosmetic and skin care customers

Founded by Jonathan Gross and Derek Harvey, FusionPKG serves multiple global cosmetic and skin care customers, in addition to indie brands.

For skincare segment, FusionPKG provides products such as applicators, bottles, droppers, jars, tubes, and dual packaging solutions.

For cosmetics segment, the firm supplies products such as beauty sticks, compacts, lip gloss, lip stick, pots and sifter jars.

With advanced engineering, formulation and go-to-market capabilities, the company employs around 100 people at its headquarters in Dallas, sales and design offices in New York and Los Angeles, and operations in New Jersey and China.

Expected to be accretive to Aptar’s Beauty + Home segment margins, the deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aptar in relation with the deal, while Sidley Austin served as the legal counsel.

Aptar president and CEO Stephan Tanda said: “We are very pleased to welcome the FusionPKG team to the Aptar family. This is a key step in our strategy to address market demands for fast beauty solutions with differentiated design and decorative offerings.

“We are strengthening our formidable portfolio by broadening our agile design and full-service beauty packaging capabilities. FusionPKG’s expertise in turnkey solutions is especially valuable to disruptive indie brands, as well as large established customers requiring expeditious launches.”

In October 2019, Aptar agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Chinese colour cosmetics packaging manufacturer BTY.