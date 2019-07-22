Noluma International is set to design light-protected packaging for Lancaster Local’s new organic milk with A2A2 protein.

Image: Noluma will design light-protected packaging for Lancaster Local’s organic milk. Photo: courtesy of Manolo Franco from Pixabay.

Lancaster Local is a Pennsylvania-based community of farmers involved in the production of farm-fresh Grade A milk.

The light-protected and Noluma-certified packaging will help preserve the nutrients, flavour and overall quality of Lancaster Local’s new organic milk.

The light protected packaging will allow Lancaster Local to optimise its milk’s quality across the product’s full shelf life and set a new benchmark for Pennsylvania dairies and retailers, said Noluma.

Lancaster Local is currently marketing the light-protected milk in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington.

Lancaster Local’s packaging provider and distribution partner Swiss Villa’s managing director Philip Lehman said: “Our dairy comes from grass-fed cows raised on small, family-owned farms and our farmers work hard to provide the best farm-fresh milk available in the Lancaster area.

“With Noluma’s technology, we were able to design a light-protected bottle that preserves the product’s quality, nutritional contents and fresh flavor throughout its full shelf life.”

Launched in 2018, Noluma advanced technology will measure and evaluate packaging’s ability for the protection of contents within from light degradation with more accuracy and efficiency compared to existing methods.

The new technology enables manufacturers to better understand the vulnerabilities of their packaging, as well as work with Noluma to design and certify packaging that provides total light block to protect the content’s nutrients, taste, and efficacy for extending the shelf life.

Noluma International North America business director Chris O’Grady said: “Noluma’s technology means brands can promise consumers that the products they love will maintain their quality, freshness, flavor and nutrients throughout the product’s shelf life.

“We are proud to partner with Swiss Villa and Lancaster Local to help set a new standard for packaging and light protection.”

Founded in 2018, Noluma is a services and certification company specialised in providing light protection technology and does not market packaging or packaging materials.