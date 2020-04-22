The new single-serve pack has been designed to provide an additional level of protection and reduce the food waste and spoilage

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream’s new single-serve packs. (Credit: PRNewswire / My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream)

US-based My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream has introduced new individual single-serve packs for retail sales across the country.

The single mochi ice cream ball has been packaged individually to maintain better quality and freshness, in addition to ensuring food safety.

The new single-serve packs will be offered in the self-serve My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Bar at retailers throughout the US.

My/Mo’s new individual packs have been designed to provide an additional level of protection and minimise the concerns over contamination and food safety.

The new packs will also help reduce additional packaging waste, helping to minimise the impact on the environment.

The new single-serve pack is compliant with FDA labelling requirements

According to My/Mo, the new fully enclosed pack is fully compliant with FDA labelling requirements.

The single-serve packs will also allow reducing food waste and spoilage, which may take place with loose and unpackaged mochi ice cream.

My/Mo also said that each pack is printed with a “Best By” date to ensure freshness and maintain the integrity of the mochi ice creams’ taste and texture.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream CMO Russell Barnett said: “Not only will the new individual packs give My/Mo a longer shelf life and reduce waste, but it will improve hygienic standards by eliminating the open exposure of the mochi to consumers.

“This is an important consideration during a time when food safety is top of mind for many Americans.”

Based in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers different flavours, including poppable and ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough with dairy and vegan offerings.

