The vegan 500ml ice creams in brand new plastic-free packaging. (Credit: Turtle & Hare)

UK ice cream brand Northern Bloc has introduced new plastic-free ice cream packaging, in a bid to reduce plastic waste.

Northern Bloc is providing its Vegan 500ml ice creams in brand new plastic-free tubs.

According to Northern Bloc, the new tubes are 100% biodegradable, compostable and paper recyclable.

The new tubes are lined with a plant-based material known as BioPBS

The new tubes are lined with a plant-based material called BioPBS, while most of the paper ice cream tubs are lined with plastic. The BioPBS is produced by using sugarcane.

Commercial composting facilities are not required for the new tubs, as they can breakdown easily.

In a statement, Northern Bloc said: “We’ve been working to make this happen in the background for years and we’re proud that we’re the first ice cream brand to make the switch and implement this brand new packaging technology.

“We’re now working on switching our little 100ml impulse tubs to the same material in the coming months so watch this space!”

Northern Bloc offers ice creams in different flavours, including vegan peanut chip ice cream, vegan chocolate and orange blossom ice cream, milk chocolate and salted caramel ice cream, chocolate and sea salt ice cream.

It also offers flavours such as strawberry and black pepper ice cream, peppermint chip ice cream, ginger caramel ice cream, black treacle ice cream and raspberry and sorrel sorbet.

In August 2019, packaging manufacturer Arta Plast provided a renewable packaging for Swedish ice cream brand SIA Glass.

Made from paperboard Cupforma Natur by Stora Enso, the new package contributes to SIA Glass’ environmental sustainability.

SIA Glass, which is part of Sweden’s family-owned company Bertek Group, selected the new package to support its environmental sustainability by reducing the climate impact by 50% compared with the former plastic package.

In October 2019, food processing and packaging solutions provider Tetra Pak has introduced a suite of expert services for yoghurt products.

The new best-practice lines have been designed to support a range of yoghurt innovations to meet consumer demand.