Image: Tetra Pak has introduced new best-practice lines for yoghurt products. Photo: courtesy of Tetra Pak International S.A.

Food processing and packaging solutions provider Tetra Pak has introduced a suite of expert services for yoghurt products.

The new best-practice lines have been designed to support a range of yoghurt innovations to meet consumer demand.

Tetra Pak said that more than four decades of experience in processing and packaging solutions and knowledge on yoghurt allow the company to offer support for designing processes without compromising on production economy or flexibility.

Details of the new suite of expert services



The best-practice lines will help design customised solutions for five types of yoghurt products such as stirred, set, drinking, concentrated and ambient.

The specific sets of guidance will be prepared to match particular production requirements of different types of yoghurt.

Tetra Pak liquid food vice president Frederik Wellendorph said: “Rapidly shifting consumer preferences and a sustained focus on health means that our customers need to be simultaneously agile, specific and consistent in their production.

“Using expertise gathered from more than 300 yoghurt equipment installations worldwide, we can partner with customers to help them reach a new level of ‘yoghurt-fluency’ and better enable business growth.”

Tetra Pak has been working with Brazilian company Betânia to develop a customised processing solution at a Product Development Centre (PDC) in Monte More near Sao Paulo.

Betânia CEO Bruno Girão said: “By converting chilled yoghurt into ambient, we can now sell our products in northeastern Brazil without having to invest in a costly chilled distribution chain. It’s an innovative approach that is helping us expand our business.”

In July this year, Tetra Pak introduced a new paper straw for beverage cartons, as part of its sustainability efforts. The new paper straw has been made from FSC-certified paper and recyclable with the rest of the package.

Tetra Pak offers a range of processing and packaging technologies for different products ranging from ice cream and cheese to fruit, vegetables and pet food. It supplies complete systems for processing, packaging and distribution.