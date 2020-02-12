The new protective shipping solution can be used for other shipments such as craft beer bombers that are temperature-sensitive

Liviri’s new alcohol shipping solution helps to eliminate single-use packaging. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/ Liviri.

Goods shipping service provider Liviri has launched a new alcohol shipping solution, named Liviri Vino, to eliminate the use of single-use packaging.

The protective and reusable Liviri Vino box is available in four and six-bottle configurations.

The new solution, which can be used for other shipments such as craft beer bombers that are temperature-sensitive, features precision padding to ensure the bottles are secure.

Additionally, the box features reusable coolant inserts and insulation to help maintain a stable temperature inside the box.

Liviri Vino is 95% recyclable after service

The firm said that the box is 95% recyclable after service and is reusable for up to two years.

Liviri global business development senior vice-president Brian Jacoby said: “Shipping wine is a time-sensitive, logistical nightmare due to the considerations involved in sending it across hot and cold climates throughout the year.

“Liviri Vino takes seasonality out of the wine business, allowing wineries to ship at any time of the year and eliminate weather holds. And Vino is more than a delivery box. It is enabling a shift in thinking for an entire industry.”

Liviri has partnered with the FedEx Packaging Lab to maintain the durability standards.

As part of the collaboration, FedEx will help in improving the asset management of customer inventory by providing visibility on all inbound and outbound shipments.

Liviri also conducted a pilot programme for the packaging in 2019 in partnership with US-based wine aggregator Eagle Rock Fulfillment.

Eagle Rock Fulfillment owner and president Bill Myers said: “Any kind of entrepreneurial business is full of risks and hurdles.

“You have to be willing and able to deal with them, and to be agile. It’s a constant education. With Liviri Vino we can drastically minimise weather holds, if not completely eliminate them. This would allow us to maintain a similar shipping volume year-round.”

In April 2019, Liviri unveiled Liviri Fresh reusable shipping container for meal kits and perishables.