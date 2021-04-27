The acquisition of California Supply North forms part of Kelly Spicers’ plan to expand its industrial and retail packaging business

Kelly Spicers has acquired packaging distributor California Supply North. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Kelly Spicers, a division of Central National Gottesman (CNG), has acquired speciality packaging distributor California Supply North for an undisclosed sum.

California Supply North, which is called Cal Supply North, serves customers in the Northern California region.

Cal Supply North was established in 1987 to serve the customers in the apparel industry.

Later, the business expanded its operations to offer customised packaging solutions for the food and beverage, medical devices and electronics industries.

Cal Supply North is also continuing to expand its presence in the footwear and apparel space.

Kelly Spicers has acquired Cal Supply North as part of its strategy to expand its industrial and retail packaging business, which has a significant presence in both Northern and Southern California.

CNG president and CEO Andrew Wallach said: “As the packaging industry continues to grow, our North American distribution business continues to focus on new opportunities that broaden our reach in this thriving sector.

“The addition of Cal Supply North allows us to deliver an even wider range of packaging products and custom solutions to new and existing customers.”

Kelly Spicers will include the Cal Supply North in its Northern California packaging business located in San Leandro.

The company’s sales, customer service and executive teams will be shifted to San Leandro in the coming months.

Kelly Spicers president Jan Gottesman said: “We look forward to welcoming the Cal Supply North team to Kelly Spicers and know we will all benefit from their deep expertise and product knowledge.”

In July last year, Kelly Spicers acquired Northern California-based American Packaging for an undisclosed amount.

CNG’s division manages eight regional locations and 27 retail stores to serve the customers in the Western US and Hawaii.