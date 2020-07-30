American Packaging offers a range of packaging solutions for markets such as medical devices, food processing, pharmaceutical and technology products

Kelly/Spicers has acquired Northern California's American Packaging. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Kelly/Spicers, a division of Central National Gottesman (CNG), has acquired Northern California-based American Packaging to expand its business across the Western US.

Established in 1976, American Packaging is said to be one of the region’s major independent packaging distributors that offer a range of packaging solutions for markets such as medical devices, food processing, pharmaceutical and technology products.

American Packaging is specialised in packaging equipment, including sales, servicing, maintenance and line integration design.

The acquisition of American Packaging will help Kelly/Spicers’ to advance its industrial and retail packaging business, which is supported by Premiere Packaging Industries (PPI) in Southern California.

CNG president and CEO Andrew Wallach said: “Our North American Distribution business continues to be focused on accelerating our growth and capabilities within the packaging industry.

“The addition of American Packaging, consistent with our strategy, will provide a broader range of packaging products and solutions to our new and existing customers.”

American Packaging president Kaye Leedham Herning will continue in her leadership role to better expand the operations of the business.

The business will be continued to manage from its 72,000ft² Leandro warehouse, which is strategically situated between global tech hub Silicon Valley and the wine region of Napa Valley.

According to the company, the warehouse will continue to operate under the American Packaging name until transitioning to Kelly/Spicers by the end of this year.

Kelly/Spicers President Jan Gottesman said: “We look forward to welcoming the American Packaging team to Kelly/Spicers, bringing their packaging expertise and deep Northern California market knowledge.

“We are also enthusiastic about sharing our organization’s exceptional supply base and expanded reach in North America with American Packaging customers.”

Kelly/Spicers is an independent paper merchant, which manages eight regional locations and 35 retail stores to serve the customers in the Western US and Hawaii.

CNG, which is a $6.8bn sales and distribution organsisation, operates businesses to serve the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries.

