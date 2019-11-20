Ulterion's OGR coatings are produced by converting waste plastic and naturally occurring ingredients into a non-plastic coating

Image: Jain Chem has introduced new oil and grease resistant Ulterion coatings for food packaging and baking applications. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Jain Chem has introduced new sustainable and PFAS-free oil and grease resistant (OGR) Ulterion coatings for food packaging and baking applications.

Ulterion OGR coatings have been produced by converting waste plastic and naturally occurring ingredients into a non-plastic coating, which does not contain any PFOA, PFOS, styrene, silicone, PE, chromium or GMO ingredients.

Jain Chem sales manager Gil Sherman said: “Ulterion OGR-coated paper packages are cost-neutral to PFAS, 100% repulpable, 100% recyclable and won’t inhibit compostability.

“Also, all Ulterion sustainable OGR coatings are FDA approved, BfR listed, are Proposition 65 compliant and Plastic Free per Directive (EU) 2019/904”

The new sustainable OGR coatings provide better oil and grease resistance and near-zero penetration

The new sustainable OGR coatings will offer advanced protection for french fry cartons, burger clamshells, sandwich wraps, donut and bakery boxes, pizza liners, baking sheets, butcher paper, pet food packaging and similar end-uses.

According to the company, Ulterion sustainable OGR coatings can be applied on the paper machine, off-machine by size press or by flexo, rod coater, curtain or blade coater.

The new OGR coatings are provided with better release properties, in addition to oil and grease resistance.

The company now provides paper and paperboard packages coated with Ulterion sustainable OGR coatings across North America via major paper mills and converters. Also, the company will soon launch the new Ulterion coatings in Europe.

Jain Chem CEO Manoj Jain said: “We are so pleased to be able to extend our contribution to a circular economy with the introduction of Ulterion sustainable OGR coatings.

“By eliminating styrene acrylics from our formulas, Ulterion coatings enable our customers and brands to avoid Prop 65 labelling requirements.”

In June this year, Jain Chem launched new Ulterion sustainable functional and barrier coatings for paper and paperboard packaging applications.

Established in 1977, Jain Chem has expertise in the development of customised and unique chemical-based solutions across multiple downstream businesses, including paper, packaging and textiles.