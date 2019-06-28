US-based Jain Chem has introduced new Ulterion sustainable functional and barrier coatings for paper and paperboard packaging applications.

Image: Jain Chem has introduced sustainable coatings for paper and paperboard packaging applications. Photo: courtesy of patpitchaya / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Ulterion range is said to include highly-effective and functionally equivalent replacements for non-recyclable plastic films and for non-compostable fluorochemicals, silicone, chromium and other less-desirable coatings.

The new range also includes coatings, which offer baking release, heat-sealability, print protection and other desired functionality. Ulterion coatings can be used for cups, straws, ice cream cartons, frozen and chilled foods.

Ulterion coatings technology holds capacity to convert PET beverage bottle waste into non-plastic and recyclable materials, which enhance the protective and functional properties of fibre-based packaging.

Packages coated with Ulterion are 99.5% repulpable, and can also be recycled into food-grade packaging paper or board.

Ulterion coatings, which will not inhibit compostability, contain up to 95% recycled and renewable materials that help eliminate billions of plastic bottles from the landfill and marine waste stream.

The company has designed the new coatings to be used with existing converting process equipment.

Ulterion coatings are FDA approved, as well as BfR listed and fully comply with California’s strict Proposition 65 requirements.

According to the company, more than two million paper cups coated with Ulterion have been sold by a major fast-food chain in its first major product rollout.

Major cup converters are providing paper cups coated with Ulterion across North America. The company is also planning to shortly launch paper cups coated with Ulterion in Europe.

Jain Chem chairman Surendra Jain said: “We created Ulterion coatings to help the world flourish in a clean environment.

“When we considered the amount of packaging waste that occurs in our culture, we realized that we could really contribute to the circular economy.”

Established in 1977, Jain Chem is specialised in designing customised and advanced chemical solutions for the customers across multiple downstream businesses such as paper, packaging and textiles.

As part of its product innovation strategy, the company focuses on the development of environmentally friendly, green and sustainable products.