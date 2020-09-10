Solo provides advanced flexible film containment solutions to the customers in the life sciences market across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia

ILC Dover has acquired flexible film isolators manufacturer Solo Containment. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

ILC Dover has acquired UK-based flexible film isolators manufacturer Solo Containment for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will help ILC Dover to expand its solutions for high containment and powder transfer with the addition of aseptic flexible isolators, thereby enabling to expand the company’s global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical business.

Solo founder Martyn Ryder said: “ILC Dover shares our vision of the future of flexible containment, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class performance and tremendous product value to our global customer base.”

Since 2011, Solo has been providing advanced flexible film containment solutions to the customers in the life sciences market across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.

The company’s flexible film containment isolators are suitable for HPAPI applications in pharmaceutical processing. It also offers multiple custom-designed platforms.

Solo has designed single-use aseptic processing isolators using uni-directional high-volume airflows and its products are based on single-use platforms.

The combined capabilities of ILC Dover and Solo will allow pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers to further avoid costly cleaning processes and, as well as achieve maximum productivity and safety.

Solo’s several HPAPI containment and aseptic isolator operating platforms and brands such as soloASEPTIC, soloLAB, soloFLEX, soloVERSO, and soloADC are said to complement ILC Dover’s brands such as DoverPac, EZ BioPac, and ArmorFlex.

The deal also added ILC Dover with a center of excellence in Europe to better serve customers in the region.

ILC Dover president and CEO Fran DiNuzzo said: “ILC Dover is pleased to share this exciting news. Solo Containment is an innovative company that has pushed the boundaries of containment and is aligned with our commitment to customer-driven, single-use solutions, and the significant value they bring to the industry.”

In February this year, New Mountain Capital acquired engineered solutions provider ILC Dover from Behrman Capital, a US-based private equity investment firm, for an undisclosed sum.

ILC Dover offers flexible protective solutions for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, flood protection, personal protection, bulk packaging, and aerospace industries.