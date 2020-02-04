ILC Dover’s Xtrakt system dispenses viscous liquids from intermediate bulk containers

New Mountain Capital has acquired ILC Dover from Behrman Capital (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

New Mountain Capital has acquired engineered solutions provider ILC Dover from Behrman Capital, a US-based private equity investment firm, for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1947, ILC Dover is involved in the designing and manufacturing of advanced engineered products by using high-performance flexible materials.

The company serves a range of industries including food and beverage, chemical, aerospace, healthcare and government agencies.

ILC Dover president and CEO Fran DiNuzzo said: “Behrman has been a terrific partner to us over the years and provided expertise and strategic resources that were instrumental in achieving our shared objectives.”

ILC Dover offers bulk packaging solutions for liquid and dry products

ILC is a provider of bulk packaging solutions for liquid and dry products in the food, chemical and personal care industries. It also provides packaging solutions for the customers in the industrial, dairy, chemical and beverage industries.

The company produces Xtrakt system, which dispenses viscous liquids from intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) and helps to recover valuable residual product trapped in liners.

ILC also offers a full portfolio of liners and bulk storage for dry products. Also, the company provides a range of bulk Storage products that work in conjunction with the dry and liquid bulk-storage liner products.

ILC has pledged to extend its product portfolio of mission-critical applications to end-use cases, including industrial packaging, single-use pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production, and personal safety. The company operates six facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

Behrman Capital managing director Grant Behrman said: “ILC Dover is a leader in its markets, and we are very proud to have played an important role in its success during our investment period.

“Under our ownership, the company completed several strategic acquisitions, launched innovative products and entered new markets, among other important growth initiatives.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as the exclusive financial advisor while Latham & Watkins served as the legal counsel to ILC Dover on the transaction.

In 2013, ILC Dover acquired industrial packaging products and environmental safety products producer Grayling Industries.