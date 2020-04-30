The company said that it is producing three simple, low-cost, and effective disposable face shields for use by healthcare professionals, food service workers and other essential services providers

HLP Klearfold repurposes production line to manufacture single-use PPE face shields. (Credit: HLP Klearfold.)

HLP Klearfold, a US-based plastic packaging manufacturer, has repurposed a significant part of its manufacturing capabilities to produce single-use personal protective equipment (PPE) face shields.

HLP Klearfold along with its parent company, Hip Lik Packaging Products, already supplied tens-of-millions of face shields to government and medical agencies in Asia, Europe, and North America.

The same raw materials, technology, and the equipment which are used to manufacture the company’s plastic packaging have been used to manufacture the single-use face shields.

HLP Klearfold president Steve Frazier said: “Our production facility is the largest facility of its kind in the world.

“We have the capacity to make approximately 1 million printed plastic folding cartons per day but, in light of the need for more PPE, we’ve dedicated much of our focus and manufacturing resources to producing face shields, and we are able to manufacture nearly 600,000 per day.”

All new face shields manufactured by HLP Klearfold are Class 1 medical devices

HLP Klearfold said that one of these is a pre-assembled, ready-to-wear face shield with a foam forehead pad and an elastic headband while the other two designs are ship flat and they need minimal assembly.

The firm said that all the new face shields are Class 1 medical devices for use by healthcare professionals.

It has also secured relevant certifications to assure potential customers of the quality and reliability of its face shields.

Furthermore, the face shields are made from one or more of these materials that include PET (polyethylene terephthalate), Frosted PP (polypropylene), open-cell polyurethane foam, and/or knitted polyester elastic.

In November last year, HLP Klearfold has launched 100% postconsumer recycled (PCR) content plastic folding carton, dubbed Klearfold RPET100.