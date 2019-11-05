The new 100% PRC cartons will join HLP Klearfold’s 30% RPET offering

Image: The HLP Klearfold’s new PCR content folding cartons. Photo: courtesy of HLP Klearfold.

US-based plastic packaging manufacturer HLP Klearfold has expanded its recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) offerings with the launch of 100% postconsumer recycled (PCR) content plastic folding carton, dubbed Klearfold RPET100.

The new Klearfold RPET100 carton has been designed to allow consumer product marketers and retailers to realise the marketing and merchandising benefits of Klearfold plastic folding cartons while meeting their packaging sustainability goals.

Klearfold RPET100 carton helps customers meet their sustainability goals

HLP Klearfold said it plans to continue to offer Klearfold RPET30, a plastic carton made with 30% PCR content.

HLP Klearfold president Steve Frazier said: “When we began making 30% box-grade PCR RPET ten years ago, we arrived at 30% content as a proper balance between our customers’ sustainability aspirations at that time and our ability to produce RPET with no perceptible difference in quality as compared to our virgin APET.

“Today, many major brand owners and retailers are developing more stringent sustainability goals, many to be implemented by 2025, and our 100% PCR plastic folding cartons can help them get there.”

As part of the vertical integration programme commenced in 2009, HLP Klearfold invested in custom extruders designed to make premium-quality, box-grade plastics exclusively.

As a result, HLP Klearfold has produced box-grade RPET with 100% PCR without compromising the high marketing appeal of Klearfold cartons.

Frazier added: “This expansion of PCR offerings enables HLP Klearfold to offer something for everyone across the visual packaging spectrum.

“For customers with sustainability goals of varying levels and timelines, we now offer superior quality PCR options of either 30% or 100%, depending on the ambitiousness of their programs.

“Because the collection and processing of postconsumer waste is more costly, these two PCR content Klearfold carton options are priced at commensurate premiums to virgin PET.”

Last year, HLP Klearfold has launched new child-resistant packaging for the recreational and medical cannabis industry.

The patent-pending Klearfold Keeper CR is a transparent, fully customisable and child-resistant (CR) package developed to meet the growing requirements of the cannabis market.