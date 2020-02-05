Akomex produces solid cardboard, leaflets, labels, trays and laminated sheets for the pharmaceutical, food, electronics, technology, personal care and home appliance sectors

Highlander has agreed to divest packaging manufacturer Akomex Group (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

US-based private investment firm Highlander Partners has signed an agreement to divest Central European packaging manufacturer Akomex Group.

Akomex is being purchased by Akomex co-founder Sebastian Śliwa along with the management and support from AMC Capital, a fund advised by Mezzanine Management.

Based in Poland, Akomex has expertise in the production of solid cardboard, leaflets, labels, trays and laminated sheets for the pharmaceutical, food, electronics, technology, personal care and home appliance sectors.

Akomex has two manufacturing facilities in Poland and one converting facility in Denmark

Established in 1993, Akomex operates two manufacturing facilities in Poland, as well as one converting facility in Denmark. The firm’s facilities involved in the production of more than 1.8 billion items per year.

In 2010, Highlander purchased a controlling stake in Akomex and significantly expanded operations with the addition of new facilities and advanced production equipment in Starogard Gdanski of Poland.

In 2014, Akomex acquired another Polish company Druk Pak to further expand its pharmaceutical packaging offerings.

In 2018, Akomex acquired Danish packaging producer Planopack. The combined firm served most of the world’s major food and pharmaceutical producers.

Highlander president and CEO Jeff Hull said: “Akomex is a perfect example of the patient capital approach that Highlander undertakes. We have owned Akomex since 2010, and we have significantly expanded its facilities and capabilities through capital investment, invested in professional management and completed very significant and strategic acquisitions.

“We are very pleased with the job that Grzegorz Łajca, President and CEO of Akomex Group, and his team have done in making Akomex a leader in Central Europe.”

On the transaction, Rothschild & Co served as exclusive financial advisor to Highlander, while GESSEL as Highlander’s legal adviser.

CIC Corporate Finance served as a transaction advisor to Sebastian Śliwa and Mezzanine Management, while Baker & McKenzie and Norton Rose served as legal advisers. In addition, EY conducted a due-diligence analysis.

